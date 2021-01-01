From first deal
AC110-220V 6000LM 550LED Ceiling Light Fixture Lamp Remote Control Bedroom Study Parlor-Warm White
Advertisement
Specification: Size: 57cmColor: WhiteLumen: 6000LMLED QTY: 550LEDVoltage: AC110-220VMaterial: Iron+AcrylicLight Color: Cool White, Warm White, Nature WhiteSpace: Bedroom, dinning room, study room, living room, etc. Features:?No UV or IR radiation? : LED light source, CRI>85, energy saving. Environment friendly. NO flash, No blue?: High quality lens to ensure full light transmission, bright and soft light. Long Life?: RoHS Material, Low LED heat, High-precision constant current power drive, long lifespan up to 50000 hours. Package Included:1X LED Ceiling Light1X Remote ControlAttention:3 Colors Optional:? Cool White: Only one color, No remote. Warm White: Only one color, No remote. Three Colors: Cool White+Warm White+Nature White, No Remote. Stepless Dimming: It has Cool white, Warm White and can adjust the brightness and color.