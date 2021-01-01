From artcraft lighting
Artcraft Lighting AC10761 Clarence Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Artcraft Lighting AC10761 Clarence Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesCrafted from metal and clear glassComes with a clear glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed Designed for use with vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze