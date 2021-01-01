From artcraft lighting
Artcraft Lighting AC10685 Breezy Point 5 Light 25" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Artcraft Lighting AC10685 Breezy Point 5 Light 25" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier FeaturesComes with hang straight capable downrodsCrafted from metalCan be installed on sloped ceilingsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRequires (5) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Recommended for use with Edison style bulbsETL rated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 25"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze