Artcraft Lighting AC10542 Jasper Park 12 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Brunito Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Artcraft Lighting AC10542 Jasper Park 12 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier The Jasper Park collection is made of authentic pine and boasts bronze-plated metal work. This series was designed and made in North America with pride.Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionUL rated for installation in dry locationsClear glass cylinder shade provides a traditional lookDimensions:Height: 24"Width: 38"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 12Voltage: 110vWattage: 720Watts Per Bulb: 60 Brunito