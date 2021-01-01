From generation lighting
Generation Lighting AC1046 Bantry House 6 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Blush Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting AC1046 Bantry House 6 Light 22" Wide Chandelier Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (6) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes 60" adjustable chainMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 21"Maximum Height: 83-1/2"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 8.8lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Blush