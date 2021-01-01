From artcraft lighting
Artcraft Lighting AC10140 Legno Rustico 12 Light Linear Island Light Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Artcraft Lighting AC10140 Legno Rustico 12 Light Linear Island Light The Legno Rustico, which means rustic wood in Italian, is made of 100% pine and comes in two finishes of wood and plating. This collection is handcrafted in North America with pride.Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL rated for installation in dry locationsClear glass cylinder shades provide a traditional lookDimensions:Height: 25"Depth: 17"Depth: 47"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 12Voltage: 110vWattage: 720Watts Per Bulb: 60 Burnished Brass