Artcraft Lighting AC10007 Melno Park 1 Light Wall Sconce Dark Chocolate Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Artcraft Lighting AC10007 Melno Park 1 Light Wall Sconce Features:Clear glass shadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) base bulbLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:ADA: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentCSA & UL Rating: Dry LocationExtension: 5.25" (measured from mounting surface to farthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 9.75"Number of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 4.75" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Compliance:CSA Listed - A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, Canadian Standards Association is very familiar with U.S. requirements. According to OSHA regulations, the CSA-US Mark qualifies as an alternative to the UL Mark.UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Artcraft LightingOver 56 Years have passed for Artcraft Lighting with some very simple guiding principles – conduct your business honestly and with integrity, have pride in your work, show respect for everyone you deal with, be creative in your thoughts and action, give back to your community, and family is above all. Artcraft Lighting is dedicated to designing the most fashionable and functional lighting but the production must be executed as flawlessly as possible because quality is timeless. Dark Chocolate