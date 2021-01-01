Linksys AC1000 Dual-Band Wireless/Ethernet Router, Black (E5350)

The Linksys E5350 Wi-Fi router delivers enhanced speed, range, and security for all your networking needs. Now every home can enjoy the power of the Wi-Fi 5 technology. The Linksys AC1000 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 router delivers enhanced speed, range, and security for all your networking needs. With speeds up to 2.3x faster than Wi-Fi 4, you'll be able to swiftly stream HD, surf, e-mail, game, browse, and chat..Easy wireless security encryption at a push of WPS button.This wireless router offers data transfer rates of up to 300Mbps (2.4GHz) and up to 700Mbps (5GHz).Ports: 4 x LAN Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX, 1 x WAN Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Keep your child's Internet browsing experience safe and secure with free parental controls.Dimensions: 1.3"H x 6.69"W x 4.41"D.Status indicator: port status, WPS, and Internet.Powerful single-core processor boosts performance for streaming and gaming.Meets or exceeds FCC standard