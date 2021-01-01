From gold-n-sand
AC to DC Precision Buck Power Supply Module AC 110V 100V-264V to 24V 150mA Isolated Step-Down DC Module (24V 150mA)
Advertisement
Isolated Precision Buck Power Supply Module Wide voltage range input with overload, short circuit, over temperature protection. Ultra-small size and high efficiency. Input voltage range: AC 100- 264V. Frequency range: 47-63Hz. Output voltage: 24V +/-1%. Output current: 150mA. Ripple: less than 60mVp-p. Output accuracy: +/-1%. Voltage regulation rate: +/-1%. Product Dimensional Drawing Download Link: https://www./clouddrive/share/l8YSnukMbTCXFVwR4ePwkRReASDjjKBM8WM0d6G0nOp