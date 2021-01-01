From anne klein sport
AC Power Adapter 90W Charger for Dell Latitude 3330 3440 E6420 E5250 E5450 E5430 E5530 E5550 E6330 Inspiron 17 N4010 N7010 Power Supply Cord
Advertisement
Connector Size: 7.4 * 5.0 mm Input: AC 100-240V 50-60Hz Output: DC 19.5V-4.62A 90W Compatible with: Dell Latitude 3330 3440 3540 E6410 E6400 E7450 E5250 E5450 E5430 E5530 E5550 E6330 E6510 E6530 E7440 E7240 E6440 E6430 E5440 E5540 3340 E6230;Dell Inspiron 15 17 14z 15R 17R N4010 N5010 N7010;Dell Vostro 1014 2420 2520 3360 3500 Package Include: 1 * AC Adapter and 1 * Power Cord Free exchange/refund within 30 days. Satisfaction guaranteed and backed by a one year replacement warranty