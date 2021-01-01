AC Outlet Desk Clamp Power Strip White Desk Mount USB Charging Power Station Removable Desktop Edge Power Center Plugs Output 125V60HZ12A1500W USB.

All in one desk clamp power strip with three standard US plug ports along with four USB charging ports, desk power strip mount at desk edge and no screws required, don't need to punch holes in the table, great help to organize your power cords. Desk power strip outlet ports output: 125V/60HZ/12A/1500W, each side USB ports: 5V/2.1A Max, when use two usb ports at the same time, It will smart distribution based on your device, Max 2.1A/port. Notice: surge protection is not included. Desktop power strip with angle, the distance from the table to the wall is about 1.4 inches and the max desk edge width is about 1.7inch, power outlet with about 6.56FT power cord. ETL listed table power strip: made of ABS and fireproof material, with ETL certification. You can use it with confidence, don't worry about any security issues. Value for money socket and will provide quality after-sales service.