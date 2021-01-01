AC/DC Adapter for Acer Chromebook 14 Model N16P1 Bundle CB3-431 CB3431 Chrome OS Netbook Notebook PC Power Supply Cord Cable PS Battery Charger.

World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60Hz. OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection). Yustda products?has?a?90?day?Money-Back?Guarantee,?and?a?1-year?limited?warranty? Adapter/Charger?100%?Compatible. Shipping?from?USA. Yustda product?made?with?the?highest?quality?Brand-new,?Replacement?adapter?for?model?listed. Please?check?your?model?before?purchase. If?you?unable?find?your?model?here?please?contact?us?with?your?product?name?and?model?information?we?will?help?you?find?right?adapter/?charger.