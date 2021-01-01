AC Charger Fit for Lenovo ThinkPad T480 T480S 4X20M26268 ADLX65YLC2A ADLX65YAC2A ADLX65YCC2A ADLX65YDC2A Model Laptop Power Supply Adapter Cord 65W.

FEATURES Strong, durable construction and compact design. Charges your device at maximum current and full speed. Charging will automatically stop when battery is full. Input: 100V-240V~1.8A, 50-60Hz Output power: 65W/45W/30W/15W, Output: 20V/3.25A,20V/2.25A,15V/3A,9V/3A,5V/3A. Compatibility: Lenovo T480 T480S 4X20M26268 ADLX65YLC2A ADLX65YAC2A ADLX65YCC2A ADLX65YDC2A Model 65W USB C Heres What You Get: 1 x power adapter, 1 x high-quality AC cableSAFETY RELIABILITYAll of our product lines are put through rigorous quality control procedures to ensure safe, reliable operation for years to come. We guarantee our products will charge your device as efficiently as the original charger, or any other replacement. GUARANTEE: Within 30 days of purchase, we offer a no-questions-asked full money back guarantee. Additionally, for 2 years from the date of purchase, we will exchange your product free of charge should it become defect