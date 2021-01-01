AC Charger Fit for Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 6 5 4 11 14 15 Flex14 Flex15 614IKB 611IGM 614ARR 51470 51570 41470 41480 41570 41580 41130 1470 1480 1570.

Compatibility - () Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 4 4-1470 4-1480 4-1570 4-1580 4-1130 4-1435 1470 1480 1570 1580 1130 1435; Flex 5 5-1470 5-1570 1470 1570; Flex 6 6-11IGM 6-14IKB 6-14ARR; Flex 11 14 15 Flex-14 Flex-15; Lenovo 80KE 80SA 80SB 80U3 80VD 80VE 81C9 81CA 80XA 80XB 81HA 81A7 81EM; P/N: ADLCC GX20K11838 PA-1450-55LL ADP-45DW BA ADP-45DW B C PA-1450-55LN PA-1450-55LR 5A10H42919 5A10H42921 5A10H42923 5A10H43625 5A10H43630 5A10H43632 SA10M42785 SA10M42697 5A10H43625 Output Max - 20V 2.25A Input Volt Range - 100-240V / Replacement Original Lenovo Laptop AC Charger Power Supply Adapter Cord by UL Listed Products - the product has successfully met stringent requirements. Don't buy potentially inferior or dangerous chargers that can harm your laptop or worse! Package includes - 1 * power supply ( 7.5ft charging cable) Guarantee - Within 30 days of purchase, we offer a no-questions-asked full money back guarantee