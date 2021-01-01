From ce-link
AC Charger Fit for Lenovo 4X20E50574 ADP-120TH B BA ADP-120ZB BBHT PA-1121-04LB ADP-135JB DB DC 30DE 30DF 30DG 30DR 30DS 81FV 81HG 81LB 81T0 81T3.
Advertisement
Safety - All our products have passed UL Listed standards, meeting the standards of leading American consumer product testing laboratory for electrical safety and design in the United States, reliable operation for years to come. In addition, our products are in compliance with top industry standards, and include numerous safety mechanisms, including protection against short circuiting, overvoltage, overcurrent, and internal overheating Fit for Lenovo 4X20E50574 ADP-120TH B BA ADP-120ZB BBHT PA-1121-04LB ADP-135JB DB DC 30DE 30DF 30DG 30DR 30DS 81FV 81HG 81LB 81T0 81T3 81V4 82AU 82AY 82B3 82B5 82BC 82HM Laptop Output: 20V 8.5A 170W Input:100V-240V 50-60Hz Package Includes: 1 X Power Adapter, 1 X Power Cord Warranty: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee/12 Months Warranty