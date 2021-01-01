AC Adapter Power Supply Brick Power Supply 135W Power Supply Charger Cord for Game Machine with US Plug (Black)

Built-in high quality cooling fan, Better heat dissipation. Our power supply fans are manufactured to provide heat dissipation and reduce electrical noise. No need to worry about overheating power brick and burning your table in a long game. The power adapter is made of ABS material, to prevent burning. Built-in imported chips to prevent overcharging, overheating, overdischarging, overcurrent, and short circuit. without worrying about power interruption, and also can prolong power brick life. The 100-240V auto voltage feature allows the adapter to be used worldwide. A LED indicator light would display the power status of the game machine.