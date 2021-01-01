From power4laptops
Power4Laptops AC Adapter Laptop Charger Power Supply Compatible with Sony Vaio VGN-FS671FG, Sony Vaio VGN-FS675, Sony Vaio VGN-FS675P, Sony Vaio.
Advertisement
Power4Laptops Branded Replacement Charger - Unlike cheaper Power Supplies, Power4Laptops products are Electrical Safety Tested in the UK and CE Certified to guarantee your safety Overvoltage and Overcurrent Protection Circuits built in - In the event of a power surge the Power Supply will blow before it damages your equipment. Output Voltage: 19.5V Output Amperage: 4.7A Plug Size: 6.5mm X 4.4mm (Centre Pin)