From power4laptops
Power4Laptops AC Adapter Charger Power Supply For EI Systems E-System PA-1900-05, Fujitsu Siemens ADP-90FB REV E, Fujitsu Siemens ADP-90SB AD.
Advertisement
Power4Laptops Branded Replacement Charger - Unlike cheaper Power Supplies, Power4Laptops products are Electrical Safety Tested in the UK and CE Certified to guarantee your safety Overvoltage and Overcurrent Protection Circuits built in - In the event of a power surge the Power Supply will blow before it damages your equipment. Output Voltage: 20V Output Amperage: 4.5A Plug Size: 5.5mm X 2.5mm