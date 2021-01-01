AC 12V-18V JRC5532 Preamp Tone Board Main Filter Capacitor Adopts 470UF*14 A1 Preamp Luxury Tone Board

Features:1. Jrc5532 is Adopted.2. The Main Circuit of Electrolytic Capacitor Signal Adopts Famous Brand, While the Main Filter Capacitor Adopts470UF*14, to Ensure Strong Continuous Power Support.3. Electronic Resistance Selection Rings Metal Electronic Resistance Main Circuit with Precision of ± 1% of Rings Metal Electronic 4. Left and Right Channel Input Coupling CapacitorELNA 2.2UFCoupling, the Treble Is Clearer and the Sound Is Sweeter! The Combination of High and Low Bass Is More Perfect!5. PCB Adopts 1.6mm Thick Double-Sided Plate, 2.0 Oz Copper Thickness, Solder Coating the Whole Process, to Ensure the Good Performance of the Size of the Current. First-Class PCB Quality.6. Using Total-Enclosed Dust-Proof Potentiometer, the Performance Is More Stable, More Durable than Ordinary Potentiometer!7. The Wiring Layout of the Whole Circuit Board Is Quite Rigorous and Reasonable.