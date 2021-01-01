Apple Abyss Blue Cover for iPhone 13 (MM293ZM/A)

Designed by Apple, the silicone case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there's a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it's time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it's built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops..Protect your iPhone 13 with this cover that securely encases the corners and back.Case is fully scratch-resistant, prevents unsightly scrapes, and discoloration.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Features construction for added durability