TOTO ABY784NY Clayton 71-5/8" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Center Drain and Grab Bar Cotton / Polished Chrome Tub Soaking

TOTO ABY784NY Clayton 71-5/8" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Center Drain and Grab Bar Product Features:Toto tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationTub constructed of lightweight and durable cast acrylic materialSoaker bathtub - provides user a relaxing and rejuvenating bathing experienceDeeper bathing well when compared with most other bath tubsDrop-in installation type provides for easy and secure installationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageProduct Meet or Exceeds the Following Codes/Standards: ANSI Z124.1.2 and CSA B45This tub includes grab bar which is available in a variety of finishes - when selecting finish above the second finish name will determine the finish of the grab barProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - Acrylic: A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 25" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 35-7/8" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 71-5/8" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 26-3/16" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 48" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 29-1/4" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 48" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 21" (depth of water at tub’s maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 115 – gallonsDrain Location: CenterVariations:ABY784NY: This modelABY784NN: This model less grab bar Drop-In Cotton / Polished Chrome