TOTO ABY626ND Aimes 71-7/16" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Center Drain - Drain Assembly Included Cotton / Polished Chrome

TOTO ABY626ND Aimes 71-7/16" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Center Drain - Drain Assembly Included Product Features:Toto tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationTub constructed of lightweight and durable cast acrylic materialSoaker bathtub - provides user a relaxing and rejuvenating bathing experienceDeeper bathing well when compared with most other bath tubsDrop-in installation type provides for easy and secure installationA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageProduct Meet or Exceeds the Following Codes/Standards: ANSI Z124.1.2 and CSA B45Product Technologies / Benefits:Material - Acrylic: A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 23-11/16" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36-3/16" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 71-7/16" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Water Depth: 19" (depth of water at tub’s maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 88 – gallonsDrain Location: Center Drop-In Cotton / Polished Chrome