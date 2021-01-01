Get the Tombow ABT PRO Manga Alcohol-Based Art 12 Color Marker Set at Michaels. com. Great for fashion illustration, abstract art and papercrafting, these permanent dual-tipped ABT PRO Alcohol-Based Art Markers feature a flexible brush tip and chisel tip in one. Great for fashion illustration, abstract art and papercrafting, these dual tip permanent ABT PRO Alcohol-Based Art Markers feature a flexible brush tip and chisel tip in one. Ideal for artists, designers and crafters, the brush tip works like a paintbrush to create fine, medium or bold strokes by simply changing brush pressure while the chisel tip provides consistent lines and broad coverage for coloring large spaces. The vibrant colors in this set can be layered to create rich saturation, precise shading and subtle gradients. The Manga Set features a curated palette of colors ideal for illustration and Manga! Set includes carmine, pink rose, coral, light apricot, pale yellow, light olive, dark olive, process blue, reflex blue, periwinkle, spice and black. Set includes a reusable and stackable desk tray so you can conveniently store and organize your go-to markers. Details: Manga 12 color markers Slender barrels offer a comfortable grip during use Permanent, fast-drying alcohol-based ink layers well Durable nylon brush tips and polyester chisel tips retain shape even after heavy use | Tombow ABT PRO Manga Alcohol-Based Art 12 Color Marker Set | Michaels®