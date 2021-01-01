Abstract V Quatrefoil Modern Frameless Wall Mirror

In an industry that has seen very little innovation of the years, DesignArt proudly brings you our exclusive collection of mirrors with printed designs. Mirrors, a staple decor item in every home have now become more than just a mirror- they have become piece of art.Our unique design and exclusive technique allows for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant.The mirror itself is of the highest quality measuring 1/4 inch in thickness and providing a crystal clear distortion free reflection. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting.Designart's mirrors are available in the following sizes:Round 39.4"Round 31.5"Round 24"Oval 23.7"x31.5" Size: 24" H x 24" W