'Abstract V' 4 Piece Painting Print on Canvas Set

Features:4 Piece wall art setGallery wrappedHidden frameReady to hangProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: WoodColor: Green/Yellow/GrayNumber of Items Included: 4Pieces Included: 4 Wall artsArtist: Michelle CalkinsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalSize: Oversized 41" and aboveShape: SquareWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: YesGrouped Set Type: Wall Art SetMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Abstract VCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 48Overall Width - Side to Side: 48Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: 24Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Product Weight: 13Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes