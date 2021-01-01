From safavieh
Safavieh Abstract Polinia 4 x 6 Wool Light Blue Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Gray | ABT763J-4
Advertisement
The Abstract Collection features texture-rich rugs with all-over designs and a cushion-soft loop pile. Abstract rugs are hand-tufted using pure wool and styled with engaging patterns in harmonious hues that convey a warm, welcoming aspect in room decor. Safavieh Abstract Polinia 4 x 6 Wool Light Blue Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Gray | ABT763J-4