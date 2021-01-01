Trademark Fine Art 'Abstract IV' Brushed Aluminum Wall Art Art by Masters Fine Art

Artist: Masters Fine ArtSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Floating Brushed Aluminum Art Piece, Ready to Hang This ready to hang, floating brushed aluminum art piece features an abstract composition of dark colors. Prominent Colors: Black, Red, Grey, Wine, Brown, White Masters Fine Art is a company that travels around the world to bring the best in fine art from outstanding artists from different lands. They believe that art is the sould of the world, that it represents our human essence.MFA works mostly with Latin American art. It portrays a happy view of life, represented with bright beautiful colors, music, dance, love, hope and happiness, giving us the feeling that we can overcome all hardships with all the beautiful things we still have in life. The art Masters FineArt carries is many things: colorful, contemporary, emotional, musical, romantic.Above all it is beautiful and full of joy. This 16x22 Brushed Aluminum Artwork is ready to hang. The image is printed atop a one-eighth inch thick brushed aluminum composite panel for added texture and luminosity. This technique allows the brushed aluminum texture to show through, providing a brilliant effect and satin finish that is unprecedented. The artwork's framing material attached to the back cleanly raises the piece off the wall to give it a floating effect. This art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.