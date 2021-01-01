From safavieh
Safavieh Abstract Collection ABT619M Handmade Premium Wool & Viscose Area Rug, 6' x 6' Round, Blue / Black
Contemporary design is a stylish addition to any room of the home Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-tufted construction Made from plush premium natural wool and silky viscose fibers Medium 0.5-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today