Izi Abstract Batik Cotton Duvet Set, Full/Queen, Gray

Bring harmony into your home with a new bedding set from IZI. Inspired by the simplicity and purity of Italian design, the IZI lifestyle means bringing functionality and comfort in your living space. Combining ideals of energy, freedom, balance and optimism, IZI bedding calms the spirit and the senses and promotes a healthy and organic lifestyle. The Abstract Batik Duvet Cover Set is the perfect ensemble to bring a touch of modern style to your bedroom decor. Constructed with high quality 100% cotton, this soft prewashed set features a gorgeous abstract design in calming shades of light grey. Duvet cover features button closure and additional inner corner ties to secure duvet insert in place during use. Duvet insert is not included and the ensemble is machine washable for easy care.