Abstract Art Large Canvas Picture Modern Artwork On Canvas Prints Wall Decoration For Living Room Bedroom Bathroom Kitchen Office Home Wall Decor Fram

[ Introduction ] canvas print printed at hi-res on quality thick artist premium canvas with extra mirrored border. canvas stretched professionally over sturdy wooden stretcher fir frame which is kiln dried. each panel wrapped around sides resulting in a top quality 3-D effect interior decor art work and hook attached. each print panel put into a plastic bag and then put into solid master carton for shipping.[ Benefits ]This art work comes already framed ready to hang, each panel has a wide hook already attached for easy hanging.Well packed and dispatched fast via courier.[ Great Inspirational Wall Art Decor ]Perfect choice for wall decor such as living room, bedroom, guest room, bathroom, dining room, meeting room, hallway, nurseries, coffee house, condo house, hotels, inn, Spa, Lounge, Sauna and other spaces of home, office, business, reflection and relaxation.[ Perfect Gift Idea ]For wedding, anniversary, thanksgiving, christmas, mother's Day, father's Day, valentine, birthday and others.[ IMPORTANT FOR SIZE ]Please note display pictures are only for illustration purposes.They were not taken in real display rooms and do not represent the real size of the print set.They are just as an idea to help you being aware of how this canvas art print looks like in a room.Please measure your wall properly and make sure you pick the right size.