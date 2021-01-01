Abstract Orange Area Rug patterns and striking hues are what this high-quality fashion rug from Brady Home has to offer. Beautifully designed with incorporating colors in orange, gray-white, and tan, this rug also features bold stripes and damask patterns. Perfect for any room, this rug is made of soft olefin yarn with a durable woven drop-stitch construction, carved dimensional effect, and reinforced backing for durability. This rug will be the perfect bonus after a long day of work your feet will thank you. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'