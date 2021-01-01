Abston Lion Round Shag Tan Area Rug

This shag area rug is the perfect pick for your little one's playroom or bedroom! It showcases a cuddly lion image in the middle, and a furry mane around the border. It's made in Belgium from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene, and it can easily be rolled out in rooms with floor heating. Plus, it comes with a high 1" pile height that feels great under your feet, and also works in rooms with low foot traffic. We recommend pairing this area rug with a rug pad to prevent it from slipping and sliding.