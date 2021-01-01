Abston 7 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions

This 7-piece outdoor seating group lets you be flexible when organizing your backyard. It comes with six chairs, a coffee table, and two red-and-white patterned throw pillows. Move the chairs around to form a larger sectional sofa or keep them separate for an open patio setup. The square-shaped coffee table features a clear glass top for you to set down snacks and drinks. Each piece has a rust-proof steel frame wrapped in rattan that's resistant to weather and UV rays. Plus, 14 polyester cushions come with this set, foam-filled for additional support as you hang out with family and friends. Cushion Color: Blue, Frame Color: Brown