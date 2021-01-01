Absorbent Stone Car Coasters for Drinks, Black Marble Style Absorb Condensation for protect the Car cup holder and keep your car clean, Small 2.6'.

Best Quality Guranteed. Humanized Notches Design: Absorbent car coaster design incorporates a convenient finger slot makes it easy to removel for cleaning and air drying. To Clean: Soak in warm water for a few minutes, than take a little dish soap and a soft cloth and rub them lightly then rinse them with warm water then stand them up and let them dry over night. Absorbent Material Absorbent Ceramic Material- Made from a special absorbent ceramic stone that can easily absorb the water outside the cup, When the water/drinks/milk/liguiqs spill from mugs/cups, the coaster absorbs all the moisture from your cup, protect the cup holder, and keep your car clean Ceramic Coaster SizePack of 2 car coasters included,2.6' width x 2.6' length x 0.23' height, Standard size is designed for cup holders, Our Car Coasters are the latest accessory for your car, truck, boat, or even stroller, personalize your vehicle while adding color and fun to your ride. BEST GIFT FOR YO