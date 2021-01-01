SCOTT LIVING Absolute Neutral 2 ft. 6 in. x 3 ft. 9 in. Geometric Area Rug

A modern tile-inspired design features a distressed geometric motif, cast in versatile shades of taupe, beige, silver and gray in this contemporary SCOTT LIVING Granite Absolute Area Rug in Neutral. Thoughtfully crafted with the durability of nylon, this accent rug is highly resistant to crushing, matting and everyday wear-and-tear, so it will stay newer-looking longer. Ideal for living rooms, dining areas, entryways, offices, bedrooms and more, this designer style also offers superior-strength stain resistance and vivid color clarity. Cleanup is a breeze, so you can live worry-free. Simply spot clean spills with a solution of mild detergent and water, or machine wash in a commercial front load washer, and vacuum as needed.