Absolute Best Dump Cake Cookbook: More Than 60 Tasty Dump Cakes Rockridge Press Author

You can bake an outrageously tasty dump cake with almost no effort. With The Absolute Best Dump Cake Cookbook, just dump your ingredients in the pan and bake! Whether you're craving big berries, chocolate delights, fall flavors, potluck favorites, or handy alternatives like healthy ingredients and gluten-free cake mixes, The Absolute Best Dump Cake Cookbook gives you everything you need to dump that cake! 56 irresistible dump cake recipes, including Chocolate-Cherry Cola, Blueberry-Cream Cheese, and Blackberry-Merlot 8 homemade cake mix recipes, so you can bake from scratch Creative flourishes to make your cakes extra-special Healthy options like whole-grain and gluten-free substitutes 10 tips to make any dump cake a wild success