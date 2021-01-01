Abrianna 6 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Sure to shine, this eye-catching pendant is crafted from metal, The bold frame of this pendant creates an alluring fixture above your dining room table. Its openness allows for a big look without coming across as overly bulky. Six-toned lights with flame-shaped bulbs give the illusion of real candles without the fuss of dripping wax or flickering flames. showcasing an openwork silhouette that adds a dash of architectural appeal to your space. Inside, six candle-style sockets hold aloft 60 W maximum bulbs (not included). This hardwired design is also compatible with a dimmer switch, so you can set the mood as you please. Finish: Black/Brass Dust