Abramina 12 Piece 100% Cotton Washcloth Towel Set

These washcloths are high-absorbent, lightweight, and come in bold, popular colors. A 12-pack is perfect for multiple and frequent uses such as face cloth, gym, sports, and outdoor, hotel, bathroom, etc. The colors will match any room setting or ambiance. You can use our washcloths with color loops as a face cloth or makeup removal cloth. You can also use these for any guests, gatherings, parties, etc. Made up of premium quality cotton these washcloths are highly absorbent, quick-drying, and towel set wicks water fast to keep you dry.