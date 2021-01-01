Abrahamson 35" Steel Standard Baker's Rack with Microwave Compatibility

Made of thickened laminated wood panel with high glossy finish, waterproof, anti-scratch and easy to clean.Heavy-duty powder-coated metal materials, which ensures stability and durability. Frame design adds more stability and durability of the rack. ?. There may be 1 inch difference in measurement since it is hand measured. Hope you do not mind it.There may be a little color difference due to different monitor settings. Thank you for your understanding. ?Ample Storage Space?: 1.Extra basket can store fruits and vegetables or some small kitchen necessities. 2.Five little hooks make it easier to hang cooking tools like pots, pans, utensils and etc. ?Multi-Function?: Perfect as a kitchen baker's rack, microwave oven stand, kitchen storage shelf, spice rack organizer, baker's rack, microwave stand, kitchen workstation shelf,office storage rack. Fitting in home & kitchen.Note: 1.One clear and concise instruction is included. Please loosen all the screws first, especially the place where the table top combines, then gently pat the table top to make it leveled. When every part is OK, then tighten all the screws 2.Power tools should not be used to assemble this product 3.Avoid placing food directly on the metal wire basket for food hygiene reasons Color: White Oak