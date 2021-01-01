From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Abrahamson 5 - Piece Extendable Pine Solid Wood Dining Set
The dining set blends the beauty of solid pine with a rich distressed finish for a rustic style that is right at home. This country style dining table has a picture-frame design with the included leaf for entertaining family and friends. The stress markings add visible character and make every table unique with upholstered side chairs pairing perfectly, and the nailhead trim on the fabric adds a wonderful sophisticated accent.