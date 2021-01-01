'Abrahamic Big Clock Matted' Framed Photographic Print

Vintage style meets cosmopolitan inspiration with this eye-catching photographic print, featuring a matted frame understated black and white big clock motif. Set it in a simple vignette of photographic prints in the master bedroom to tie your space together in loft-worthy, cosmopolitan appeal, then arrange retro-inspired alarm clocks and clean-lined table lamps on the nightstands to complete your look. If you're just trying to bring a simple touch to your ensemble, sometimes less is more when it comes to prints; have this hang solo over a bombe accent table for a classic twist of modern style, or let it fill vacant wall space in the kitchen in effortless style. Size: 14" H x 11" W x 0.5" D