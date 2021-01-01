'Above the Horizon' - Picture Frame Print on Paper

Empty entryway wall? Some spare space in the master suite? A boring bathroom? Wall art instantly turns any blank area into an eye-catching display, all while a lending gallery-worthy appeal to your abode. Just take a look at this piece, for example, A contemporary take on a classic, it showcases an illustrated nature scene contained to a circle so its blue and gray hues really pop. Best of all, this product is proudly made right here in the USA. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1.5" D, Format: White Framed with Deckled Edges