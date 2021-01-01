Above Counter Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

Features:High-arc gooseneck spout and 360 degree spout rotation offer superior clearance for filling pots and cleaningSpray features specially angled nozzles that form a wide and powerful blade of water to sweep your dishes and sink cleanA magnetic docking system located within the spout, smoothly glides and securely locks the spray head into placeCeramic disk valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for lifeSingle-handle is simple to use and makes adjusting water temperature easyProduct Type: Single Handle Kitchen FaucetFinish: ChromePrimary Material: BrassMaterial Details: Plating Material: Mounting Location: Deck MountedNumber of Installation Holes: 1Number of Installation Holes (Integer): 1Spout Type: Gooseneck/High ArcSwivel Spout: NoMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8Water Saving: NoInstant Hot and Cold Water Dispenser: NoLED Light: NoSpray Included: YesSpray Type: Pull DownLock Technology: Spray Head Functions: Spray Function Activation: Pre-Rinse Spout: NoCompatible with a sprayer: Handles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Handle Style: LeverCompatible Handle Part Number: Deck Plate Included: NoCompatible Deck Plate Part Number: Drain Assembly Included: NoSoap Dispenser Included: NoCompatible Soap Dispenser Part Number: Water Filtration Included: NoHot Water Tank Included: Compatible Kitchen Sink Part Number: Cartridge Type: Ceramic Disk CartridgeNumber of Turns: Style: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: ChinaCompatible Filtration System Part Number: Compatible Water Tank Part Number: Compatible Hot Water Tank Part Number: NoActivation technology OLD: HandlesSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCE Certified: ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: NoASME A112.19.1 Compliant: NoCertifications: YesUL Listed: ASME A112.19.2 Compliant: NoADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoASME A112.19.3 Compliant: NoASSE 1001 Certified: NoASSE 1016 Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoGSA Approved: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoCalifornia AB 1953 Compliant: NoNSF/ANSI 61 Certified: NoWQA Gold Seal Certified: NoCSA Certified: NoASME A112.18.1 Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NocUL Listed: UL 1951 Listed: cUPC Certified: YesASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: NoUPC Certified: NoIAPMO Certified: NoVermont Act 193 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoEnergy Star Compliant: California Water Regulation Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Faucet Height - Top to Bottom: 17Overall Faucet Width - Side to Side: 4Overall Faucet Depth - Front to Back: 8Spout Reach - Front to Back: 9.3Spout Height - Top to Bottom: 10.6Overall Product Weight: 15Installation Hole Diameter: 1.5Maximum Faucet Centers: Minimum Faucet Centers: Deck Plate: NoAssembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Manufacturer provides 12 month limited warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: