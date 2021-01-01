About Hope by Beata Czyzowska Young - Picture Frame Print on Acrylic

This ready to hang, lightbox art piece features tall blades of grass. Beata Czyzowska-Young is a photographer based in Sydney, Australia. She started taking pictures in 2005 when she purchased her first digital camera. Since then Beata has enjoyed capturing the world around her. Nature is Beata's biggest inspiration. She especially enjoys the abstract qualities in landscapes and plant life she photographs. Beata loves experimenting with light, while breaking all the rules of photography to achieve something beautiful and dreamy. This produces a fairytale-like result. Beata has been published in many magazines around the world and her work has been featured on CD and book covers. The Backlit LED Lightbox by Latitude Run® is a great new way to illuminate your favorite artwork day or night! The sturdy metal snap frame construction makes this lightbox durable yet lightweight, while the bright, cool LED back lights your artwork for vibrant color display. The anti-glare acrylic cover helps to keep the art visible in almost any lighting. With the hanging hardware conveniently included, you can easily hang this well-lit frame. Its an excellent way to show off this work of art in your home or office! Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Latitude Run® offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products.