Trademark Fine Art 'About a Flower'' Metal Art by Beata Czyzowska Young

Artist: Dean RussoSubject: AnimalsStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Metal Art, Aluminum This aluminum art piece features a vibrant portrait of a puppy. Art and animals. These two passions define Dean, a Brooklyn, New York-based artist who uses vibrant Pop Art colors and bold abstract patterns to give a voice to his favorite subject: animals. Dean grew up in a home filled with art supplies, and from an early age began drawing cartoon characters, which became a great influence in his later work. After studying graphic design and fine arts at the School of Visual Arts and Pratt Institute, Dean began to paint primarily celebrity portraits, but his two Cocker Spaniels became his greatest inspiration. Dean's main subjects are dogs, with pit bulls representing the majority of his work. Dean hopes to convey the care and devotion of animal-lovers of every kind, from dogs and cats to horses and beyond. This 16x16 inch image is printed atop a one-eighth inch thick aluminum composite panel for added durability and vibrancy. The technique provides a brilliant color effect and a smooth finish that is unprecedented. Aluminum art provides a beautiful, modern, sleek design without the bulkiness of a frame and is a must for any space.