Abou 58" W Closet System Walk-In Sets

Features: MODERN CUBE ORGANIZER: 20 stackable cubes create this versatile storage unit for the bedroom, living room, dressing room and more MAXIMIZE SPACE: build your own large cube storage unit or split it in smaller blocks according to your needs and space in the room DURABLE MATERIALS: the cubes use steel frames to keep the structure solid and stable, each plastic cube holds up to 10 lbs. NO TOOLS ASSEMBLY: multi-angle connectors connect the cubes, making the assemblage very easy and quick to put together CARE: waterproof & dust-resistant; when dirty clean with a cloth; doors feature a hole handle for better air flow to prevent odorsSpecifications: 1. Material:ABS connectors, PP Plastic Panel and Rust-proof Metal Frame 2. Color: Brown Panels 3. Size for Each Cube: (13.8 x 13.8 x 13.8)" / (35 x 35 x 35)cm (L x W x H) 4. Product Size: (58 x 14.5 x 70)" / (147 x 37 x 177.8)cm (L x W x H) 5. Weight: 35lb / 15.91kg 6. The Max. Load Capacity of Each Grid: 10lb / 4.54kgPackage Includes: 69 x Plastic Sheets (13.8" x 13.8"; Brown semitransparent) 20 x Brown Door 64 x Plastic Connectors (Black) 1 x hanging rod 1 x Wooden hammer 1 x Instructions