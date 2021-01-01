ABKONCORE RGB CPU Cooler CT404B, 4 Continuous Direct Contact Heatpipes, Dual 120mm PWM SYNC Addressable RGB Fans with SYNC 61 LED Modes for Intel.

4 heatpipes transfer heat faster, while the heatsink is highly optimised to minimize the air resistance and maximize heat dissipation area, providing faster heat dissipation performance. Blade Design 120MM PWM Fan The fan speed automatically change by temperature, ensuring higher cooling efficiency and less noie. Unique blade design is to create more airflow and more precise air control. Stunning 61 Light Modes Tuning choice 61 LED tuning effects you can choose with SYNC function to match your builds. TDP(Thermal Design Power): 170W Fan Speed: 800-1800RPM±10% Air Flow: 50.2 CFM Connector: PWM 4 PIN/5V 3 Pin ARGB Fans: 120mm required Input Voltage: 12V Notice: The fan supports both PWM 4 Pin and 5V 3 Pin. To use the SYNC ARGB Function, make sure your motherboard has a 5v 3 pin plug. The CPU Cooler is a SYNC RGB Cooler with 61 lighting effects with two fans. Both sides of the fans can display lights Intel and AMD sockets supported. Intel and AM4 mounting bracket are included.