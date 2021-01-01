From gracie oaks
Abingt 1 - Light Single Cylinder Pendant
Cast a warm and welcoming glow in the foyer or bring a bit of brightness to your kitchen island with this mini pendant. Crafted from wood and metal, it features a distinctive design with industrial hardware for a look that works well in factory-chic lofts and modern farmhouses alike. Its single light is nearly exposed, highlighted by a clear glass shade for even illumination throughout your ensemble. Assembly and installation are required for this hardwired luminary.