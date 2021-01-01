Abingdon 8 oz. Glass Goblet

The perfect pieces to brighten up your tablescape, this set of four 8-oz. goblets add a touch of artisanal appeal to your entertaining arsenal. Striking a curvaceous silhouette, each 6.5” tall glass showcases a flared rim, a bulbous stem, and a circular base. Handmade from mouthblown glass, these glasses are individually formed, resulting in slight imperfections and texture variations which imbues each piece with unique characteristics that make them one-of-a-kind. Shatterproof and top rack dishwasher safe, these goblets are available in a variety of vibrant colors to suit your lifestyle. Color: Amber