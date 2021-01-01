Abinesh 400 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

The furniture set is made of all-weather PE rattan and steel frame, which can ensure durability and sturdiness for long servicing life. The practical 4 pieces of patio furniture sets provide a leisure zone for you and your family or friends to enjoy a cool outdoor time. This set includes a loveseat, a table, and two single chairs that can be combined randomly according to requirements. Besides, the removable and washable seat cushions with zippers are also included in your package, giving you the utmost comfort. Meanwhile, modern and classic appearance can match any outdoor space. It will be a great addition to your backyard, balcony, or poolside. If you are looking for an outdoor furniture set like this, do not miss it! Made of all-weather PE rattan, resistant to fading and agingReinforced steel frame enhances the durability and sturdinessTempered glass top is easy to clean and maintain. Ergonomic chairs and soft cushions provide a comfortable experience. Removable cushion covers for convenient cleaning. Modern design and stylish appearance fit any outdoor space. Ideal for backyard, garden, poolside, balcony, etc. Easy to assemble, detailed instructions will be provided. Cushion Color: Turquoise